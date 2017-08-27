By Rainer Gall, Coordinator of Student Organizations

The Office of Student Involvement is back with its weekly Current Column. Look for this column in each edition of The Current for important announcements and highlights of upcoming events sponsored by the OSI.

This week in the Office of Student Involvement:

Join UMSL Fraternity & Sorority Life on August 30 starting at 5 p.m. on the Millennium Student Center’s Patio for two great events – Meet the Greeks and Stomp the Quad. Meet members of our campus-based and city-wide chapters and learn more about what it means to be a member of a fraternity or sorority at UMSL. Stick around after Meet the Greeks as Associated Black Collegians and Multi Greek Council present “Stomp the Quad,” and event that you do not want to miss!

The first Student Government Association Assembly meeting is September 1 in the SGA Chamber at 12:30 p.m. All Recognized Student Organizations are required to have one representative at all SGA Assembly meetings. Please join us at this first Assembly and hear about the great things SGA will be working on this year.

Calling all commuter students! The OSI is launching a new program this year targeting our commuter students on campus. Commuter Cash is a program that allows students to turn campus event attendance into UMSL bucks. At the end of the semester, students can use their UMSL bucks to bid on an iPad, FitBit, sporting game tickets, and more at our Commuter Cash auction! A list of eligible Commuter Cash events can be found on OSI’s website.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.