This week in the Office of Student Involvement:

The University Program Board (UPB) presents Egg Hunt Aliens on April 12, at 8 p.m. on Oak Hall’s front lawn. Join us for a night of fun, candy, and prizes.

On April 13, join PRIZM Queer – Trans – Straight Alliance in bringing awareness to the silencing effects of oppression-based bullying and harassment in schools. Students will take a vow of silence in an effort to encourage schools and classmates to address the problem of oppressive behavior by illustrating the silencing effect of bullying and harassment on minority students. Participants should visit the PRIZM portal on TritonSync to register. If you have any questions, please contact PRIZM at prizm@umsl.edu or visit us in the Office of Student Involvement.

The Hispanic Latino Association (HISLA) is hosting Dreaming in St. Louis today (April 10) in the Millennium Student Center Student Government Association (SGA) Chamber. Join HISLA, Professor Virginia Braxs from Washington University, and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals students from the region for a discussion on what it means to be an undocumented student in our state. Contact HISLA for more information about this event.

SGA elections are coming up soon. The student body will vote to elect the 2017–2018 SGA president, vice president, comptroller, and senators. These SGA officers will guide the work of the organization over the next year. Be on the lookout for candidate information, which will be posted soon. Voting for the election will take place April 17 to April 21.

SGA representatives: The April SGA assembly meeting is this week. Join us on April 14 at 12:30 p.m. in the SGA Chamber.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.