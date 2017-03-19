This week in the Office of Student Involvement:

We are now accepting nominations for individual and organization awards as part of the annual Leadership Awards Banquet. All nominees and nominators will be invited to the Leadership Awards Banquet where each winner will be announced. Nominations are due by 5 p.m. on March 24. All nomination forms can be found in the Leadership Programs portal on TritonSync.

The UMSL Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute is a student-led, student-run conference supported by the Office of Student Involvement annually during the fall semester. This conference teaches leadership through the lens of social justice and diversity and is designed for UMSL Student Leaders and Fraternity & Sorority Life members. The Planning Committee is currently looking for motivated and enthusiastic students to help plan for this year’s conference. This is a great opportunity for anyone seeking to gain leadership experience as well as meeting and networking with new people while planning for the conference. The application can be found on TritonSync and is due by March 31.

OSI is accepting nominations for the annual “Last Lecture.” The Last Lecture program provides all students the opportunity to recognize professors who have made extraordinary contributions to UMSL through classroom teaching and service to the university. The program was inspired by Dr. Randy Pausch’s “last lecture,” which he delivered as he battled pancreatic cancer. Nominees must be full-time faculty members with the university to be considered for the award. Nominations are due on April 2 by 11:45 p.m. and must be submitted by current UMSL students. The nomination form can be found on TritonSync.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.