By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

Red statues have begun to appear around University of Missouri- St. Louis campus. The statues are called “Silent Witnesses.” The Silent Witness National Institute is a program that is intended to raise awareness for domestic violence and abuse. The goal of the group is to abolish domestic violence homicides.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness month. According to the group, over one third of high school and college students have experienced physical violence in a relationship, and one in four women is abused during a relationship in her lifetime.

The iconic silhouettes made of red wood represent people who have lost their lives to domestic violence. The project began with the silhouettes of twenty seven women whose murders inspired a group of women and artists in Minnesota to take action.

If you or someone you know would like more resources on domestic violence or abuse, please contact UMSL Counseling Services.