By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

The Serendipity Sendoff took place August 20 at 4 p.m. at the Alumni Circle in front of the Thomas Jefferson Library at the University of Missouri-St. Louis. All incoming students and their families are encouraged to attend and wear their “UMSL red and gold.” A welcome picnic open to everyone took place after.

Serendipity Sendoff started in Fall 2014 to welcome new students. This was also a kickoff to the new academic year as serendipity means “good fortune” for the new journey. Current students, faculty, staff, and alumni line the pathway leading from the Alumni Circle in front of the TJ Library to the Millennium Student Center as the new students parade down the hill to the Wayne Goode Statue. While at the statue, students rub the statue for good luck while at UMSL and sign the wooden Trident carried by current student leaders.