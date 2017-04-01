By Kat Riddler, Editor-in-Chief

Before the Missouri State Legislature went on their spring break, the Missouri Senate sent a message to Governor Eric Greitens’ by not confirming his three nominees for the University of Missouri System’s Board of Curators.

The nominees were approved by a Senate committee two weeks prior. Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard prevented any debate on the candidates by requesting the report on the Senate Gubernatorial Committee be sent back. A press conference was held on March 30. Richard said, “The Republican caucus wants to visit with the governor on a couple of issues.” There was not clarification what those issues were.

The Missouri Times reported sources telling them the previous week that “Greitens’ executive order granting paid family leave for some executive branch employees rubbed some GOP senators the wrong way. Some believed it served as a unilateral action on an issue which should be taken up by the Legislature, or at least in collaboration with the General Assembly, while others feel in a year of tight budgets, the approximate annual cost of $1.1 million to pay for the leave policy could be better spent.”

The governor’s office did not respond to The Missouri Times’ inquiry.

There seems to be tension between the Governor and Senate. Greitens was out of the state this past week meeting with Vice President Mike Pence on his fourth trip to Washington, D.C. to meet with the President and Vice President since he took office earlier this year. Sen. Doug Libla of the Gubernatorial Appointments Committee is reported to have said he had nothing negative to say about any of the appointees for the MU Board of Curators.

If these three are nominated and confirmed, the board will still have two vacancies and a student representative vacancy.