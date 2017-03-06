The Pierre Laclede Honors College’s annual Trivia Night was held on March 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the St. Ann of Normandy Catholic Church.

Tables of 10 competed in eight rounds of trivia of 10 questions each to overthrow the previously reigning trivia champs: University of Missouri-St. Louis’ librarians. A special round was dedicated to knowing things about former Dean of the Honors College Robert Bliss, associate professor of history.

Silent Auction, mulligans, 50/50, birthday game, heads or tails, and donations all went to benefit the Robert and Paulette Bliss Study Abroad Scholarship.