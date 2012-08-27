UMSL Women LEAD Program Accepting Applications

The University of Missouri – St. Louis’ Women LEAD program is accepting applications for its Fall 2012 session until Tuesday, September 4. The program seeks to encourage civic engagement and student leadership at UMSL, particularly among women. As part of the program, participants will engage in activities tailored to strengthen their leadership skills and build confidence while meeting with women who are leaders in their respective fields.

As part of the program participants will meet six times over the course of the fall semester and work together on a community service project.

The program is sponsored by the Sue Shear Institute for Women in Public Life. This will be the third consecutive year the program will run.

Road Closure

Due to work being done by the Laclede Gas Company, Natural Bridge Road at South Campus West Drive will be closed until Friday, August 31st, 2012. Due to the closure, east bound Natural Bridge Road will be restricted to one lane while the south bound lane of South Campus West Drive will be closed completely every day from 6 am to 8 pm.

South Campus East Drive should be used to access South Campus.

It should be noted, however, that though the north bound lane of South Campus West Drive remains open, expect some delay if you are using the lane to exit South Campus.