Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

The Trump Administration announced September 5 they would rescind the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students. This program has protected nearly 800,000 young, undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children from deportation.

The Department of Homeland Security stopped processing new applications for the program after the announcement. The administration announced they will continue renewing permits for anyone whose status expires in the next six months, giving Congress time to act before any currently protected individuals lose their ability to work, study, and live without fear in the U.S. Congress can act to preserve the program’s protections before the DACA recipients begin losing their status March 5, 2018.

A system-wide email was sent out on Tuesday regarding the DACA announcement. The statement was from the University of Missouri System President Mun Choi, University of Missouri–Columbia Chancellor Alexander Cartwright, University of Missouri–Kansas City Interim Chancellor Barbara Bichelmeyer, Missouri University of Science and Technology Interim Chancellor Christopher Maples, and University of Missouri–St. Louis Chancellor Thomas George.

The email stated, “DACA students are hardworking, bright individuals who have much to contribute to our society in many disciplines, including the sciences, humanities, arts, and social sciences. Many have persevered to attend college to better themselves and contribute to American society. For these reasons, we request a fair and compassionate solution to support the young people who have been placed in desperate situations through no fault of their own. More than 35 DACA students attend the University of Missouri System campuses, and they are charged the same tuition that applies to international students, as per state law. We will work closely with our DACA students to provide support and guidance during this period of uncertainty.”