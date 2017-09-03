The Student Government Association’s first meeting of the academic school year was held on September 1 at 12:30 p.m. in the SGA Chambers of the Millennium Student Center. SGA President, Sean Burkett, senior, psychology, announced that SGA will be following Parliamentary Procedures for its meetings for the year.

The College of Arts and Sciences Advising Fee was changed to the College of Arts and Sciences Supplemental Fee to not confuse students who thought the fee only was applied to see an advisor.

The Sodexo food budget is now $11,375 and the Coca-Cola budget is now $7,802.10. Forms for Sodexo and Coca-Cola are on Triton Sync. Students are encouraged to note the rules that the forms have or they will not be approved.

Students are encouraged to apply to be on the Student Activity Budget Committee (SABC). All student organization treasurers will need to fill out their spring budget request in September. Treasurers or other executive member of the organization will need to attend a budget session. Those dates and info will be available on Triton Sync. Attending a SOLE session will no longer count towards this budget session.

There are new changes to the SGA co-sponsorship procedure. Student groups are now asked to email Aleathea Williams, junior, political science, at alw9r3@mail.umsl.edu with a description of the event and an outline of how the money will be spent. Student groups may request up to $250 per student organization once an event and once a semester.

The next SGA meeting is October 6.