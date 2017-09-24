By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

Missouri Governor Eric Greitens left Saturday for his first international trade mission. University of Missouri System President Mun Choi was one of those going with Greitens to stops like China and South Korea. President Choi was born in South Korea before his family moved to Chicago.

Greitens and his wife, Sheena Greitens, will be stopping in Beijing, Shanghai, and Seoul, to meet with government officials, business executives, and civic and educational partners. Greitens cancelled his first international trade mission in June to Europe because the second special session he called for was debating abortion-related laws. The trips are supposed to attract more business and investment to Missouri.

This trip was paid for by the Hawthorn Foundation. They are a nonprofit and have financed similar trips for former governors. They receive funding from companies like Monsanto, Ameren, and Express Scripts.

Choi will be visiting several universities, including the Pohang University of Science and Technology, which he has worked with for 15 years at prior jobs. He hopes to create a partnership with the University of Missouri System to bolster materials and biomedical engineering programs.

He is also going to visit Seoul National University to sign a partnership with all four UM System campuses and meet with University of Missouri–Columbia students who are studying abroad. Thursday night, Greitens and Choi are to meet with university alumni and sign a separate agreement that could benefit research with the Korea Foundation, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

President Choi is scheduled to meet with Korea University before heading back Sunday.