By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

An open house was held Thursday to celebrate the opening of the new SSM Health Medical Group office at the University of Missouri–St. Louis Patient Care Center. SSM Medical Group will bring a primary health care option to North St. Louis County. The ribbon cutting took place at 3:30 p.m. and was followed by refreshments.

The center consists of several exam rooms and an x-ray room. The new exam rooms feature brand new, top-of-the-line medical equipment. Besides primary care, SSM Health will also offer obstetrics and gynecology services.

College of Optometry Dean Larry Davis was instrumental in bringing the center to UMSL. Funding for the Patient Care Center came from College of Optometry’s budget and a new student fee, voted on by optometry students. Davis expressed enthusiasm to bring quality patient care both to UMSL and the larger community.