By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

On November 23, Chancellor Thomas George of the University of Missouri-St. Louis was named president of Coalition of Urban and Metropolitan Universities.

His term in this position will last for two years. The Washington D.C.-based group represents schools in larger cities and almost 100 of the schools that it represents have less than 50 percent of minority students. Most of the member colleges are public institutions. In Missouri, only UMSL, University of Missouri-Kansas City, and Missouri State University are members of the coalition.

Chancellor George commented on his new role. “Two-thirds of America’s population and 75 percent of its economic output are centered in urban areas. CUMU is the leading organization working to strengthen the role of urban and metropolitan universities to ensure that our great cities continue to grow and prosper,” George said. “I am excited about serving as president for the next two years—during which time I plan for CUMU to concentrate on civic engagement, diversity, inclusion and immigration, as well as influencing the focus of federal research support toward issues affecting urban populations.”