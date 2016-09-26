By Lance Jordan, Staff Writer

While the regular NBA season has yet to start, I already know how the match-up between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the new and improved Golden State Warriors might look. For now, all I can say is LeBron might have his hands full if he hopes to capture a back-to-back championship.

I know how this match-up will look because I have been playing the latest game in the “NBA 2K” series, in which players take control of famous players and play out their fantasy matches on the screen. “NBA 2K17” marks the 18th entry in the series, released annually since 1999. “NBA 2K” has been the leader in basketball videogames and has become one of the most popular videogame series of all time.

What “2K” has done well in recent years is present players with the most realistic experience possible. From simply playing an exhibition match, I was treated to a pre-game show, followed by a half time and post-game show, as I proceeded through my match. The players looked fantastic in the game, looking as life like as I assume possible for the PS4 system. Small details like facial hair, tattoos and sweat really make a huge difference when enjoying the presentation of the game. The arenas were not slacked on by any means either, as playing in the arenas seemed really well-constructed. Playing as the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Golden State arena, I was received with a loud echo of boos throughout the arena, while the arena erupted as Steph Curry drilled in a three-pointer. It is just how you would expect the audience to behave if this were a real match-up.

The AI seems smarter this time around, even on lower difficulties. I found myself challenged, and frustrated by players like Curry and Clay Thompson, who seemingly never missed their shots after my attempts at defending them. It only inspired me to keep playing exhibition matches to get better. Earlier struggles come from learning the new crossover system and new shot meter after being well adjusted to “2K16” controls. Aside from those two elements, much of “2K17” plays like “2K16”.

MyCareer mode was widely criticized last year and for good reason. The Spike Lee produced MyCareer mode decisions did not seem to matter, as no matter what school or team you chose, decisions and event outcomes were already predetermined. While “2K17” is an improvement as far as decision making and freedom go, I still found myself back in exhibition mode or the other gameplay modes more, as small tedious issues such as practice and doing sponsorships kept me from enjoying the story. What I really enjoyed in MyCareer was the voice acting from Michael B. Jordan (“Creed”, “Fantastic 4”) who plays your best friend and teammate Justice Young, and Hannibal Burress (“Eric Andre Show”, “Broad City”) who plays a barber.

So far my only true headache came from creating a player. Players are enticed to do so at the very start of “2K17”, as your character will serve as your avatar and character for the story mode. The game has a very deep creation mode, with the ability to customize everything from your name and head shape, to your tattoos.

The one feature in this mode that I was looking forward to was importing my likeness into the game and onto my character. This is a feature introduce last year in “2K16”, and it has found its way back into “2K17.” It involves downloading the “2K17” mobile app and from there scanning your face and importing it into your game console. While I am not sure if this was an error with my own internet connection or with the “2K” server, I was very disappointed that I was treated to a frozen 40 percent completion screen, that did not even budge an inch. I had to continue on without it.

I hope to eventually finish the story mode and see my character’s ascension to the basketball stardom as well as have a character more in my image. But for now I am enjoying just playing with different teams in exhibition mode, while perfecting my shooting and defense game.