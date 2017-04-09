By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

After spring break, many may have noticed the “pardon our dust” signs and renovations that began along the Millennium Student Center bridge on March 24.

According to Emily Baize, CSM project manager, the renovations taking place on the bridge are part of an effort to beautify the space, and several renovations will take place on the bridge by the end of the project.

“The bridge is undergoing interior renovations with the hopes of bringing a fresh and updated look to a highly used space on campus. The project scope includes fresh paint on the bridge interior, new flooring, and lighting upgrades. We are investigating potential HVAC upgrades,” she said.

Baize explained that the project began with preparing the bridge for renovations to the area and painting.

“The majority of the flooring work occurred during spring break. There will also be lighting upgrades to the bridge interior, and those are planned for mid-May,” she said.

The project is expected to be finished in mid to late May. The project cost is approximately $135,000 and is being paid for from the campus maintenance and repair budget. A discussion about bridge renovations has been going on since fall 2016, according to Baize.

Larry Eisenberg, associate vice chancellor of facilities management, said that the bridge work is connected to other renovations that will take place around campus soon.

Eisenberg said, “We do hope to extend these appearance updates through the academic quad and all the way out to Alumni Circle over the summer. This will mostly involve replacing broken walks, cleaning brick, and improving planters, tree wells, and plant material. We hope these efforts will give some highly used areas a fresher appearance and create a better environment for students.”