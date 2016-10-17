Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

In the wake of national presidential election awareness, it is also important for students to be aware of their local University of Missouri-St. Louis Student Government Association (SGA) representatives.

The President of SGA is Kathryn Loucks, junior, biology, from Festus, Missouri. Loucks also works for Residential Life & Housing as a Community Advisor at Mansion Hill. Loucks was a SGA Senator last year to build her leadership skills. She decided to run for SGA President because of positive feedback she received about her work as a Senator. Loucks said, “Just before the applications went live, an individual approached me and asked if I would think about running for President instead. Knowing that someone considered me a leader was incredibly empowering. It has been a trying year so far, but I can feel myself becoming more confident and I love that.”

Briana Robertson, senior, biology, is the Vice President of SGA.

SGA’s Comptroller is Sean Burkett, junior, psychology, who decided to run for the position for a couple of reasons. He explained, “First, I wanted to reach out and work with my student organizations and help them achieve the internal goals they put forth for the year. I believe that the Comptroller has the opportunity to really help student organizations with their needs. Second, I wanted to truly make a difference on campus and be the voice for students.”

While it is mandatory for student groups on campus to send a representative to every SGA meeting to receive Student Activity Budget Committee funds, Burkett felt there needed to me more voices—not just student groups, but individuals. Burkett ran as a slate with Loucks and Robertson on this idea. Burkett said, “When we started our campaign, and still to today, we ran on the platform that students were not being heard … that needed to change, so we decided to be the change and voice student concerns to administration and faculty.

There are 13 SGA Senators. According to the SGA constitution, senators are to serve as a voting member of the SGA Assembly Executive Committee, serve as a non-voting member of the SGA Assembly, discuss and nominate recommendations to the assembly for the positions of secretary, parliamentarian, and sergeant-at-arms in conjunction with the president, serve as representatives to campus committees as deemed necessary by SGA vice president to provide a cohesive platform from which to advocate the interests and concerns of the students in the activities and affairs of the university, and present campus committee updates to the general assembly.

Kaitlin Henning, senior, psychology, is serving her third year as a Senator. She said, “This is my third term serving on senate, because I love being able to serve UMSL in this capacity. Representing students on committees, in meetings, and at events has shown me that I don’t have to be quiet and polite to be respected. Through senate I’ve been able to use my talents to work for the benefit of all UMSL students, not just my own.”

Henning is active in other student groups on campus. She said, “From the beginning of middle school, I’ve wanted more out of school than just homework and report cards. Today, that’s reflected in my extra-curricular activities, namely planning programs with UPB and advocating for students through SGA.”

Jon Haupert, freshman, finance, is new to SGA. Haupert said, “I joined student government with the goal of increasing commuter involvement and to be a voice of the freshman class … Now that the semester is in full swing, I can’t wait to start working with the SGA team.” Haupert is also a pledge for the social fraternity Pi Kappa Alpha and vice president of the Finance Club.

Maxim Sanders, sophomore, biology, joined SGA to make a difference on the UMSL campus. He said, “I joined SGA to be involved with the UMSL community and be a voice to help make the decisions that ultimately make our university be successful.”

Heather Lange, junior, criminology & criminal justice and international relations, is at UMSL for her first year and got involved in SGA to be heard. Lange is also the freshman representative for the Pierre Laclede Honors College and works at the Millennium Student Center as a Student Facilities Assistant. She said, “I look forward to reaching out and getting more involved in the UMSL community this year.”

Corinne Anselm, sophomore, political science, is from St. James, MO and enjoys reading and hiking. Anselm said, “I want to be an SGA senator to be more aware of the different issues at the university and try to change those things to help others have a better college experience.”

The remaining senators are T’Keyah Blockton, freshman, criminology & criminal justice; Sammi Risius, sophomore, media studies; Julian Brown, junior, communications; Nick Bailey, junior, criminology & criminal justice; Joey Dordoni, freshman, anthropology; Trevor Dobbs, junior, criminology & criminal justice; and Nick Garvin, senior, political science.

Students are encouraged to speak to their representatives so their voices can be heard. They can meet with their representatives at SGA general meetings or at the SGA office in the Office of Student Involvement, or they can email sga@umsl.edu. That is the preferred email to reach senators. For the three cabinet members, it is best to email Loucks at kmlc6d@umsl.edu, Robertson at bqrobertson@umsl.edu, and Burkett at sabkw8@umsl.edu.

Burkett said, “I encourage all students to reach out to student government when they have questions, concerns, and especially suggestions about UMSL. Student voice is the largest voice on campus and we can all truly make a difference when we work together.” The remaining SGA meeting dates for this semester are November 4 and December 2. Meetings are held in the SGA Chambers on the third floor of the Millennium Student Center at 12:30 p.m.