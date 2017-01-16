By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor, News Editor

The University of Missouri–St. Louis has named Kristin Sobolik, dean of the College of Liberal Arts at Wright State University, its next provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs. Sobolik will officially begin her new position on June 1.

Sobolik holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from the University of Iowa and a master’s and doctoral degree in anthropology from Texas A&M University. She became dean of Wright State in 2013 after spending 20 years at the University of Maine where she started as an assistant professor of anthropology and eventually advanced from department chair to dean.

Sobolik’s salary will be $260,000 in her new position.

Glen Cope, who served as provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at UMSL since 2004, retired in June.