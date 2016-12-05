Non-Specific

——————————————————————

National Cookie Day

WHEN: 12/4, 12:00PM-4:00PM

WHERE: Delmar Loop

WHAT: Collect a new cookie recipe and/or try out some of the great baked goods available. The Craft Alliance will host a craft event – stop by and make a candy cane mouse you can take home or trade for a cookie at a participating retailer. Keep an eye out for holiday characters!

——————————————————————

UMSL Women’s Chorale

WHEN: 12/6, 7:30PM

WHERE: UMSL, Touhill, Lee Theater

WHAT: The UMSL Women’s Chorale will be presenting a concert entitled, “Songs of Peace and Unity.”

——————————————————————

Ambassadors of Harmony

WHEN: 12/9, 2:00PM, 8:00PM; 12/10, 2:00PM, 8:00PM; 12/11, 2:00PM, 7:00PM

WHERE: UMSL, Touhill, Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall

WHAT: The Ambassadors of Harmony will be performing “Sounds of the Season 2016.”

——————————————————————

2nd Annual Great Gift Hunt.

WHEN: 12/10, 9:00AM-1:00PM

WHERE: Delmar Loop

WHAT: Make a purchase during the Great Gift Hunt and receive a holiday gift bag. The gift bag may contain candy, a gift certificate from that business, or a gift certificate for the grand prize, The Loop Family Day Package (including everything you and your family need for a fun filled day in The Loop). Don’t forget to check out the Holiday Market!

——————————————————————

National Ugly Holiday Sweater Days

WHEN: 12/16, 8:00PM; 12/17, 12:00PM-4:00PM

WHERE: Delmar Loop

WHAT: On Friday, there will be an Ugly Sweater Pub Crawl and Sweater Contest that will start at The Eclipse Bar at the Moonrise Hotel. The Ugly Sweater Reindeer will present the ugliest sweater winner with a night’s stay at the Moonrise Hotel. On Saturday, pose with Santa or the Ugly Sweater Reindeer. Don’t forget those ugly pet sweaters! El Monstero tradition will be at The Pageant both days.

——————————————————————

Kwanzaa (12/26-1/1)

——————————————————————

33rd Annual Kwanzaa Holiday Expo

WHEN: 12/17, 10:00 a.m.-9:00 p.m.; 12/18, 12:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Better Family Life Cultural, Educational and Business Center

WHAT: In this expo featuring films and speakers, learn about Kwanzaa, eat some great food, and take your children to a safe space where they can engage in culturally inspiring activities.

COST: $5 donation at the door (pre-purchase your tickets at kwanzaaholidayexpo.com/)

——————————————————————

Kwanzaa: Festival of the First Fruits

WHEN: 12/28, 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m.

WHERE: Missouri Botanical Garden’s Ridgway Visitor Center

WHAT: This Kwanzaa ceremony highlights a day of storytelling, craft and jewelry displays, and authentic African drumming and musical performances.

——————————————————————

Kwanzaa Celebration

WHEN: 12/28, 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Delmar Loop, Market Plaza

WHAT: Enjoy the Kinara Lighting Ceremony and a performance by students from Bertha Knox Gilkey Pamoja Prep. Academy at Cole.

——————————————————————

Kwanzaa Celebrations at the Saint Louis Art Museum

WHEN: 1/1

WHERE: Saint Louis Art Museum

WHAT: Enjoy an afternoon of culture, performance, and tradition during the Saint Louis Art Museum’s annual Kwanzaa celebration.

——————————————————————

Hanukkah (12/24-1/1)

——————————————————————

Hearing Without Listening, Seeing Without Listening

WHEN: 12/5, 7:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: UMSL, Fireside Lounge

WHAT: Join the UMSL Jewish Student Association to hear from Rabbi Goldson for a fascinating commentary on communication and Chanukah.

——————————————————————

Chanukah: Festival of Lights

WHEN: 12/18, 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m.

WHERE: Missouri Botanical Garden’s Ridgway Visitor Center

WHAT: A traditional celebration that includes festive Israeli music and dance, a menorah-lighting ceremony and Chanukah merchandise provided by local vendors and the Garden Gate Shop.

——————————————————————

Show Me Chanukah Menorah Lighting

WHEN: 12/24, 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Delmar Loop, Market Plaza

WHAT: Join the Menorah Lighting officiated by Rabbi Novak. Afterwards, enjoy live Klezmer music by a student band, Chasidic dancing, free hot latkes, and chocolate gelt.

——————————————————————

Christmas (12/25)

——————————————————————

Mass on Campus: Feast of the Immaculate Conception

WHEN: 12/8, 12:30PM

WHERE: UMSL, JC Penney Building, Room 204

WHAT: Join us to celebrate this feast of the Immaculate Conception! All are welcome– you do NOT have to be Catholic to attend!

——————————————————————

Christmas Candlelight Tours

WHEN: 12/9-12/10

WHERE: Daniel Boone Home, Defiance

WHAT: Take a trip back to the 1800s this Christmas. Stroll through the historic property as thousands of candles light your way.

COST: $15 for adults, $10 for children. A limited number of tickets are available and reservations are highly recommended. To make a reservation, call (636) 798-2005.

——————————————————————

Tenth Annual Christmas at the Cathedral

WHEN: 12/10-12/11

WHERE: Cathedral Basilica

WHAT: This concert is the perfect way to celebrate the holiday season. It includes the Archdiocesan Adult Choir, Children’s Choir, Handbell Choir, and Orchestra.

——————————————————————

The Nutcracker by the St. Louis Ballet

WHEN: 12/16-12/23, 2:30PM, 7:30PM

WHERE: UMSL, Touhill, Anheuser-Busch Performance Hall

WHAT: Gen Horiuchi’s version of The Nutcracker incorporates spectacular effects such as glitter, smoke and pyrotechnics plus new choreography each year to keep this holiday classic fresh.

——————————————————————

The Hip Hop Nutcracker

WHEN: 12/21, 7:30PM-10:00PM

WHERE: The Fabulous Fox Theater

WHAT: This evening-length production is performed by a supercharged cast of a dozen all-star dancers, DJ, and violinist. Digital scenery transforms E.T.A. Hoffmann’s story of a palace of sugarplums into a romance set in 1980s Brooklyn.

——————————————————————

Christmas Traditions

WHEN: Until 12/25

WHERE: St. Charles, MO Main Street

WHAT: Legendary Christmas figures, harmonious carolers, unique shopping, and dining opportunities fill the decorated brick lined streets. Christmas Traditions offers something special for everyone.

historicstcharles.com/things-to-do/christmas-traditions/

——————————————————————

Way of Lights

WHEN: Until 12/31

WHERE: Shrine of Our Lady of the Snows

WHAT: Since 1970, the Missionary Oblates of Mary Immaculate have invited one and all to make the Way of Lights a part of their family tradition.

——————————————————————

Holiday in the Park

WHEN: Until 1/1

WHERE: Six Flags in Eureka, MO

WHAT: See the park transformed into a winter wonderland with millions of twinkling lights during Holiday in the Park.

holiday.sixflags.com/stlouis/

——————————————————————

Winter Wonderland

WHEN: Until 1/1

WHERE: Tilles Park

WHAT: Filled with more than a million twinkling lights and various holiday scenes throughout the Christmas season, Winter Wonderland has been a local tradition for three decades and is one of the most popular Christmas light displays in the area.

——————————————————————

Santa’s Magical Kingdom

WHEN: Until 1/8, including Christmas Eve, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve

WHERE: Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort

WHAT: Reindeer soar overhead, elves frolic in their village in the trees, and millions of lights dazzle your senses. Visit with Santa in his workshop at Kringle’s General Store.

santasmagicalkingdom.com/

——————————————————————