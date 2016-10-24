By Michelle Reynolds, Staff Writer

Instead of binge-watching American Horror Story and eating on sale candies, consider going out this Halloween. Here are five things to do this Halloween in Missouri that will not break the bank.

1) Looking to be frightened this Halloween? Try Creepyworld in Fenton, Missouri. With 13 haunted attractions at $25, this is not for the faint of heart. Try Zombie Xtraction Laser Tag or Silo-X, a zombie themed haunted house. There is also a Krampus haunted house based on a half-goat, half-demon who punishes misbehaving children during the Christmas season. Try all three haunted houses for a combo price of $60. If a fake haunted house is not for you, try your luck at an actual haunted house, but be warned, paranormal activity is not guaranteed.

2) Looking for something family friendly? Try the free haunted hayloft at Purina Farms in Gray Summit, Missouri. This not-so-scary event includes puppet shows, pumpkin painting, and magic shows. Something even better, have the kids break out those Halloween costumes and enter the costume contest for a chance to win a $25 gift card. Also check out a few of Purina Farms’ adorable dogs up for adoption. This event is only open October 28 to 30.

3) Looking to test your intelligence? Try Escape the Room located in downtown St. Louis. The concept is that a group of eight to 12 players are locked into a room and have 60 minutes to solve a series of clues and puzzles that will help them escape…or not escape. With a cost of $30 a session, try one of the themed rooms (The Dig, The Agency, Western Bank Heist, or The Apartment) or try all four. This interactive game is about team building, so grab a couple of friends and see who is smart enough to escape the room.

4) Looking for something athletic? On October 27, try the Zombie Survival Dash in Robertsville, Missouri. The runner is provided three flags that represent their health, and they need to make it to the finish line with at least one to be considered a survivor. This 5K of muddy terrain will take the runner through 12 obstacles, making them climb, swing, navigate and slide and oh yeah, zombies are hidden all over waiting to attack. Runners must use their brains because if they do not, the zombies will enjoy eating them.

This isn’t your average run, with challenges that test your skills in Zombie shooting, grenade throwing and even body bag dragging. You’ll feel like part of “The Walking Dead.” As there website claims, “Who would have thought the end of the world could be this much fun?”

5) Looking for something pet friendly? Head down to Delmar Loop and stop by the Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade. Happening only on October 30 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., people and their furry companions can strut the streets in their best Halloween costumes and enter a contest or two. Prizes will be awarded for the costume categories for scariest, most original, funniest, pet/owner look-a-like, and group costume. This year there is even a bonus category, Politically “In” correct. This event also offers pet and kid friendly trick-or-treating and a free mini pumpkin decorating station, providing participants with all the supplies needed to decorate the perfect pumpkin to take home. For more information about registration, check out Howl-O-Ween Pet Parade in the Loop on Facebook.