By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Founders Dinner was making history this year as well as celebrating a bit of its own. The annual dinner marked its 25th anniversary at the Ritz-Carlton in Clayton, Mo., on September 22 at 6:30 p.m.

The first Founders Day was held in conjunction with the inauguration of Chancellor Blanche M. Touhill on September 12, 1991. In 1993, Touhill shaped UMSL’s Founders Day into a week long celebration in honor of the founding of the campus. The purpose of the dinner is to honor exceptional faculty, alumni, staff, and contributors in the UMSL community. The dinner also acknowledges the anniversaries of 25-year faculty and staff members, the Chancellor’s Award for Excellence recipients, Distinguished Alumni awardees, the Auguste Chouteau Society, and Pierre Laclede Society donors.

For the first time in UMSL’s history, donors Stan and Terry Freerks reached the $5 million dollar donation level to the university. In 2006, UMSL established the E. Desmond and Mary Ann Lee Medal for Philanthropy. This award was given this year to the Freerks’ for their support. They are the first UMSL alumni to receive this medal. Their donations can be seen in a variety of scholarships, the arts, capital campaigns, athletics, the College of Business, the College of Arts & Sciences, and St. Louis Public Radio, as well as helping with the reinstatement of the swimming program in 2014.

Terry said, “If we were to take a pen and put, in two-inch letters, the names of all the people who have helped us through our lives and careers, we would fill up the walls of this room. Our wish is that we can help others and maybe someday, on their wall, our names will be there.”

Joe Stieven, bachelor’s in finance, 1982, concluded the evening with an inspirational speech. “But equally as important as the great graduates we have, are the thousands of alumni who are leaders at every level in St. Louis and around the world,” Stieven said. “These leaders are charting new courses for success. Thus UMSL, via offering a great value in education is painting the horizon very bright and it has lots of color.”

The first graduating class of UMSL, class of 1967, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary in 2017. Some of the class members were in attendance at the dinner celebrating as well.

Jennifer Jezek-Taussig, associate vice chancellor for alumni engagement, introduced the Distinguished Alumni awards. Jezek-Taussig said, “I’m pleased to introduce five individuals who excel in their fields and make us all proud. Their accomplishments bring honor to each of them and, in turn, they shine a bright light on this university.”

Five alumni recipients were recognized. Patricia J. Amick, BS physics, 1974, is a technical fellow at The Boeing Company. As a technical fellow in electronics and manufacturing, she supports both military and commercial aircraft and missile programs. Amick is an advocate for the improvement of workplace conditions for women in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) jobs as well as a mentor for men and women in engineering. Amick is a published author of several technical handbooks and papers as well as a recipient of two patents and numerous awards by McDonnell Douglas/Boeing. She also donates to many national charities and has held multiple leadership positions on teams for over 20 years.

Joseph A. Bergfeld, BA political science, 1970, is President and CEO of Pittsburgh Pipe & Supply Corporation. Bergfelt established the company in 1977 with his business partner Bill Manser. He has diligently grown the company from three employees to over 70 employees. He was recognized by the Young President’s Organization and in 1998 he received the Award of Excellence from the Association of Steel Pipe Distributors. He served as the president of the National Association of Steel Pipe Distributors and is a lifetime board member. Bergfield has also previously served on the UMSL College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Leadership Council, Forest Park Master Plan Committee, St. Louis Ambassadors, Kilo Diabetes & Vascular Research Foundation Board, and Laumeier Sculpture Park board.

Sharonica L. Hardin, Ph.D. education, 2014, is the superintendent of the University City School District. Hardin was previously the assistant superintendent for human resources and leadership development for the Ritenour School District. She has overseen the hiring and professional development of staff in the district, led contract negotiations with unions, and had a lead role in the district’s work around social justice and high school students. One of those lead roles has been her service to the Ferguson Commission’s Child Well-Being and Education Work Group.

Robbyn G. Wahby, MPPA, 1998 and BSBA organizational behavior, 1989, is the executive director at the Missouri Charter Public School Commission. This is a newly established agency that has statewide authority to sponsor charter schools. Previously, Wahby served as Deputy Chief of Staff to St. Louis City Mayor Francis Slay and was the director of Alumni Relations at UMSL from 1996 to 2001.

The Outstanding Young Alumni Award recipient is John J. Waterhouse, BSEE, 2006. Waterhouse is an Associate Engineer at Ameren Corp.. At Ameren, he is responsible for the construction of 10 substations in the Illinois Rivers Program. The 1.4 billion dollar initiative is the second largest program in Ameren’s history. Waterhouse is active in the St. Louis community as a member of the Board of Directors for the Center for Hearing & Speech and chair of their strategic planning committee. He is also a former board member of the UMSL Alumni Association Governing Board and chair of its Student Engagement Committee.