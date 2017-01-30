As of January 11, the Campus Life digital signage image size has changed to 1340 pixels x 754 pixels in the Millennium Student Center (MSC), Oak Hall, Provincial House, and the Recreation and Wellness Center (RWC). Templates in the new size are available for Microsoft Publisher, Microsoft PowerPoint, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe InDesign. For those who have already submitted signage to run at the previous size, 1551 pixels x 990 pixels, the Office of Student Involvement will continue to run those signs as is, but all future submissions must match the new size. Visit umsl.edu/DigitalSignage for more information.