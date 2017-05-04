By Jasmine Walker, Business Manager

On May 3, Delta Sigma Pi brought puppies to the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ campus for Paws & Relax. Delta Sigma Pi is a professional co-ed business fraternity that focuses on professionalism, community service, and building relationships among members.

Syndi Vinson, the Vice President of Community Service, organized the event to have students de-stress before finals week. She invited the Animal Protective Association to campus where they brought three 8-week Labrador-Pitbull puppies: Ross, Phoebe, and Chandler. The Animal Protective Association is a non-profit organization located in Brentwood that is dedicated to bring pets and people together. They currently have 38 dogs and 13 cats available for adoption.

For $5 students could play and cuddle with the puppies from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the Recreation and Wellness Center. The event was originally supposed to be on the Quad, but because of the weather and the staff of the Millennium Student Center, the event was moved indoors. Delta Sigma Pi raised $200 to give to the shelter that they will use towards supplies and caring for the animals.