Currently Involved Column

This week in the Office of Student Involvement at the University of Missouri-St. Louis:

“Todrick Hall Live!” is coming to UMSL. Students, be sure to purchase your discounted tickets for the Office of Student Involvement Speaker Series: “Todrick Hall Live!” Bring your UMSL ID to the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center’s ticket office to purchase your $10 student ticket. Do not miss out on this exciting event.

Students are encouraged to sign up for the Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute, hosted by the Office of Student Involvement. The Leadership Diversity & New Member Institute is a one-day conference open to all UMSL students. The focus of this year’s Summit is to engage and educate participants in the areas of diversity and social justice. Lunch will be provided. Learn more and register by viewing the calendar event on TritonSync.

The annual Campus Safe Walk is taking place Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. in the Museum Room inside of Provincial House. This event is a collaboration of students, staff, and faculty to explore different areas of the campus and identify any potential safety hazards, such as lights out, cracked pavement, bushes that need trimming, etc. Please join the Student Government Association, UMSL Police, and Residential Life & Housing to make UMSL safer.

Guys, gals, and nonbinary pals– join the Office of Student Involvement and PRIZM: UMSL’s Queer-Trans-Straight Alliance for the LGBTQ+ History Month Kickoff. We will be giving out fliers for the events of the month, and assorted desserts. The kickoff will take place on Oct. 3 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Office of Student Involvement can be contacted at 314-516-5291 or studentinvolvement@umsl.edu.