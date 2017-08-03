By Kat Riddler, Managing Editor

Missouri State law has the sales tax free holiday begin on the first Friday in August and continue through the following Sunday. Certain items like clothing, school supplies, computers, and other items defined in the statute are exempt from sales tax for the holiday period only. Below is the list of cities that will not participate in the 2017 sales tax holiday. City sales tax in these locations will still be collected on the sale of qualifying holiday items.

Alton

Ash Grove

Ashland

Battlefield

Bellerive Acres

Berkeley

Beverly Hills

Black Jack

Blackwater

Bland

Bloomfield

Bolivar

Boonville

Branson

Brentwood

Bridgeton

Byrnes Mill

Cabool

California

Camdenton

Canton

Cape Girardeau

Carl Junction

Carthage

Cassville

Centertown

Chamois

Charlack

Chillicothe

Claycomo

Clayton

Collins

Columbia

Cool Valley

Crestwood

Crystal City

Des Peres

Desloge

DeSoto

Doniphan

Edmundson

Eldon

Eldorado Springs

Ellisville

Ellsinore

Elsberry

Everton

Fair Grove

Farmington

Fayette

Ferguson

Festus

Flint Hill

Freeman

Fremont Hills

Frontenac

Garden City

Gerald

Glasgow

Granby

Grandin

Grant City

Green City

Greendale

Half Way

Hartville

Hawk Point

Higginsville

Hollister

Holts Summit

Houston

Ironton

Jane

Jefferson City

Joplin

Kingdom City

Kirkwood

Koshkonong

Ladue

Laurie

Leadington

Liberal

Licking

Loma Linda

Malden

Manchester

Maplewood

Marble Hill

Marceline

Marlborough Village

Marshfield

Marthasville

Merriam Woods Village

Meta

Moberly

Monett

Montgomery City

Moscow Mills

Mount Vernon

Mountain Grove

Naylor

Neosho

New Haven

New Madrid

New Melle

Nixa

Noel

Norborne

Northwoods

Oakland

Osage Beach

Overland

Owensville

Ozark

Palmyra

Paris

Pattonsburg

Peculiar

Pevely

Platte Woods

Poplar Bluff

Purdy

Qulin

Reeds Spring

Richmond Heights

Riverside

Rock Hill

Rockaway Beach

Savannah

Sedalia

Seligman

Shelbina

Shrewsbury

Skidmore

Smithton

Smithville

Springfield

St Ann

St Elizabeth

St Mary

St Peters

Ste Genevieve

Stockton

Sugar Creek

Taos

Thayer

Town & Country

Trenton

Twin Oaks

University City

Urich

Vandalia

Velda

Walnut Grove

Warson Woods

Washburn

Waynesville

Webster Groves

West Plains

Willard

Willow Springs

More information can be found on the Missouri Department of Revenue here.