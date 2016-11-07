By Kat Riddler, Editor-In-Chief

Pamela Quigg Henrickson, chair of the University of Missouri Board of Curators announced on November 2 in a system-wide email the new UM System President-designate: Mun Y. Choi.

Choi’s selection was formally announced at a press conference held at 9:30 a.m. in Jefferson City on November 2. Live streaming of the press conference was available on all UM System websites via a link. Choi will begin his position on March 1, 2017. Until then, he will be visiting each campus to learn about the individual schools that make up the system. Choi will be the 24th president of the UM System.

Henrickson said in her email, “After our extensive, nine-month search process, I can say with confidence that Dr. Choi will be an exemplary leader in setting a shared vision for our future in collaboration with the board, chancellors, and university stakeholders.”

Choi previously served at the University of Connecticut as the Provost and Executive Vice President for four years. While there, Choi notably worked in collaboration with the university’s trustees and the Connecticut state government to develop the framework and garner support for a $1.5 billion “Next Generation Connecticut” program. The program’s purpose was to increase research expenditures and create industry partnerships to grow high-paying jobs in the state.

Since 2012, Choi has overseen a budget of $700 million while working with 1,500 full-time faculty, 31,000 students, and 2,000 staff members across 12 schools and colleges. In comparison, the UM System has a total enrollment of 77,733 students, 23,723 faculty and staff, and a total budget of $3.1 billion for the 2016 fiscal year.

For more information about Choi, visit www.umsystem.edu/ps.