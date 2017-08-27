Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The University of Missouri-St. Louis’ Recreation and Wellness Center well host free demos of fee-based fitness classes from August 28 to September 8. Fee-based programs operate in sessions, with two sessions per semester. The program sessions begin the week of September 11.

At the demos, students will be able to try and attend classes like Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga for free. The programs feature a variety of classes for all fitness types including American Tai Chi, Muay Thai Fitness, Aqua Kriya Yoga. Session fees for each class vary by class type.

RWC also coordinates programs that are free to participate in such as the Cardio Challenge. The challenge inspires students to complete 30 miles of fitness in 7 days starting September 11. For more information, visit the fitness and wellness page on UMSL.edu.

The complete class demo schedule is as follows:

8/28/17

American Tai Chi – 6:00 p.m-6:30 p.m. – Studio 1

8/30/17

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga (space limited) – 1:30 p.m. -2:00 p.m. – Natatorium

8/31/17

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga (space limited) – 9:15 a.m. -9:45 a.m. – Natatorium

Stand Up Paddleboard Strength (space limited) – 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. – Natatorium

Aqua Kriya Yoga – 1:15 p.m.-1:45 p.m. – Natatorium

Muay Thai Fitness – 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Studio 1

9/04/17

American Tai Chi – 6:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. – Studio 1

9/06/17

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga (space limited) – 1:30 p.m.-2:00 p.m. – Natatorium

9/07/17

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga (space limited) – 9:15 a.m.-9:45 a.m. – Natatorium

Stand Up Paddleboard Strength (space limited) – 10:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m.- Natatorium

Aqua Kriya Yoga – 1:15 p.m. -1:45 p.m. – Natatorium

Muay Thai Fitness – 5:30 p.m.-6:00 p.m. – Studio 1