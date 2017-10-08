By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between September 28 and October 4.

September 28: At 3 a.m. an UMSL student reported being following by an unknown vehicle. The student was escorted off campus. At 11:56 a.m. UMSL PD assisted a Wentzville PD detective in making contact with an UMSL student. At 11:22 p.m. a found student ID and debit card were turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping.

September 29: At 1:30 p.m. UMSL PD discovered an insecure apartment when attempting to contact an UMSL student at Mansion Hill. At 10:02 p.m. a visitor reported a phone charger stolen from their parked car in West Drive Garage. At 11:35 p.m. on Natural Bridge students reported an unknown vehicle in their driveway. UMSL PD identified non-students attempted to enter a fraternity party.

September 30: At 9:25 p.m. a found set of keys in Thomas Jefferson Library were turned in to UMSL PD. They were held for safekeeping. At 11:17 p.m. UMSL PD was notified of a person that had been warned of trespassing in the dorm. The individual left campus prior to arrival of UMSL PD.

October 1: At 4:10 a.m. UMSL students reported an unknown individual entered their unlocked apartment and several rooms near University Meadows. Nothing was taken and the suspect fled the area. At 6:20 a.m. UMSL students reported an unknown individual entered their unlocked apartment near Natural Bridge around 3:30 a.m. The suspect left the house when confronted by students.

October 2: At 11:32 a.m. an accident occurred between an UMSL owned vehicle and one other at Natural Bridge and East Drive. There were no injuries and only minor damage. At 1:57 p.m. a found hearing aid was turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping. At 8 a.m. an UMSL staff member reported a harassing voicemail left at St. Louis Public Radio. At 7:45 p.m. an UMSL student was transported to the hospital via ambulance after suffering a seizure. At 8:30 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a dispute between roommates in Mansion Hill.

October 3: At 11:33 a.m. an UMSL staff member reported a shoplifting from the campus bookstore. A pair of headphones were taken. At 1:17 p.m. UMSL PD assisted St. Louis County PD and Normandy PD with a robbery that occurred at the South Metrolink Station. At 3:10 p.m. UMSL PD verified a sex offender registration. At 1:30 p.m. UMSL staff member reported a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day from the campus bookstore. At 3:05 p.m. UMSL PD searched the building after a report of someone recently inside. All appeared in order and maintenance was requested to secure one boarded window. At 4:45 p.m. a found EBT card was turned in to UMSL PD. It was held for safekeeping. At 5:10 p.m. UMSL staff member reported a shoplifting that occurred earlier in the day from the campus bookstore. At 5:36 p.m. UMSL PD found a credit card. The student owner notified and it was held for safekeeping. At 8:37 p.m. an UMSL student reported an ex-boyfriend repeatedly attempting to contact them.

October 4: At 9:15 a.m. an auto accident involving two vehicles occurred in Lot E. There were no injuries and only minor damage. At 11:30 a.m. change was stolen from an unlocked vehicle. At 7:10 p.m. an UMSL student’s parked car was struck and damaged.