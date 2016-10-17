By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between September 23 and October 5. Reports from October 6 onward are not currently available on the daily incident/fire log run by the UMSL PD. According to the Clery Act, a report must be filed online within two business days of an incident or the university can be fined for refusal to report and make it available.

September 23: At 12 p.m., a student at University Meadows reported the ransacking of their vehicle between September 19 and 23; nothing was reported missing.

September 24: At 6 p.m., a student reported that their vehicle had gone missing from Lot JJ. The student also said that it may have been repossessed by their credit company. At 9:42 p.m., an RA reported an unknown male in a Villa Hall dorm room, but the male was confirmed to be a student with permission to be in the residence.

September 25: At 6:10 p.m., a student in the Millennium Student Center reported that someone had opened a fake Instagram account under their name, using their photos and related personal information.

September 26: At 1:05 a.m., an iPhone was found in Social Sciences & Business Building (SSB) 103 and given to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. At 7:46 p.m., a student reported the loss of a wallet in or around SSB. At 11:22 p.m., a wallet was turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

September 27: At 10:44 a.m., a Triton Store employee reported the theft of a set of headphones. At 7:21 p.m., a student at Oak Hall reported the siphoning of gas from their vehicle parked behind the building.

September 28: At 12:24 p.m., two students were involved in an auto accident on West Drive near Benton Hall. No injuries were reported. UMSL PD responded to a violation of an ex parte order at 4:22 p.m. after a student reported their ex-boyfriend waiting for them in the West Drive Garage. The ex-boyfriend was gone by the time UMSL PD arrived on the scene. At 6:42 p.m., a shuttle driver reported that a student had become vocally confrontational after the driver requested the student lower their voice while in the vehicle.

September 29: At 2:52 p.m., a student at University Meadows reported that their vehicle had been struck by a blue Infiniti SUV that then fled the scene. At 3:02 p.m., an employee at the campus print shop reported a phone call stating that they were wanted for tax fraud. The call was determined to be a scam. At 3:58 p.m., a shuttle and another vehicle were involved in an auto accident at the Music Building. No injuries were reported. At 10:35 p.m., UMSL PD responded to the alleged smell of marijuana at University Meadows, but the source could not be located.

September 30: At 9 a.m., an employee at the Cashier’s Office in the MSC reported receiving a counterfeit $100 bill during a transaction. At 1:20 p.m., an employee was transported from Stadler Hall to the hospital by private transportation after experiencing a panic attack. At 2 p.m., a Macbook was found in Marillac Hall and was taken to the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

October 1: No incidents were reported on this date.

October 2: UMSL PD and the Bel-Nor Police Department responded to a 10:49 a.m. report of an open door at the Alumni House, but could find no one inside and no signs of forced entry.

October 3: At 10 a.m., a driver’s license was found in Lot K and is now being held by the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

October 4: At 9:40 a.m., a student reported the loss of a key for one of the labs in the Research Building. At 11:40 a.m., a student reported that their vehicle was hit while parked in Lot XX. At 1:45 p.m., a student reported undescribed writing on a whiteboard in SSB. At 6 p.m., a laptop was found in SSB and is being held by the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

At 11:08 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a report of a woman screaming outside of Oak Hall; it was later confirmed that the woman screamed because she had been startled by something unreported. At 11:33 p.m., a student reported a possible gas leak at the Zeta Tau Alpha house.

October 5: At 10:30 a.m., a student reported the theft of their vehicle’s license plates while parked in the MSC Garage South lot. At 7:30 p.m., a student reported an argument between themselves and another student in Oak Hall. UMSL PD determined that no crime had been committed.