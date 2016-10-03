By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

At the time of this article, there have been no daily incidents reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between September 23 and October 1. The UMSL PD’s online incident log has not been updated with any reports from September 23 onward, which is a violation of the Clery Act. This is a federal law which requires UMSL to actively log any incidents on campus within two business days in a way that is accessible to the public.

The Current reported on the particulars of the Clery Act last year and how it requires UMSL PD to log records of on-campus incidents, including those “on unobstructed public property immediately adjacent to, or property that goes through the university’s property,” publicly and accessibly. A full incident log should include the location of the incident and a general summary of what occurred.

The Clery Act was cited in a September 30 email sent campus-wide by the UMSL PD, which stated that “the Clery Act requires each campus to prepare the Campus Crime Act and Fire Safety Report.” They encourage people with questions to email their Clery coordinator at CleryCoordinator@umsl.edu, or to contact Captain Marisa Smith, UMSL PD Campus Clery Coordinator at 314-516-5148.

More information about the Clery Act and what responsibilities UMSL has in following it can be found in the February 24, 2015 article that is available to read online at thecurrent-online.com: “Federal Law Requires UMSL to Log Crime.”