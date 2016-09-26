By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department since September 132.

September 13: At 11:15 a.m., UMSL PD arrested a suspicious person reported in the Millennium Student Center (MSC) for an outstanding warrant. The person was transported to St. Louis County Intake Services. At 11:50 a.m., UMSL PD responded to a ‘keep the peace’ call concerning a small group of people gathered around a speaker; all was in order. At 3 p.m., a report was taken after a student reported the feeling that another person had been following them.

At 3:35 p.m., a debit card found in the J.C. Penney Conference Center lobby was turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. At 4 p.m., a student reported that their car had been struck and damaged while parked on West Drive between 9:30 a.m. and the time of the report. At 5:15 p.m., a student reported receiving a harassing phone call about their status as a student. At 8:30 p.m., a student reported leaving a violin in an unknown classroom on campus.

September 14: At 10:32 a.m., two vehicles were involved in an auto accident at Lot Q. There were minor damages and no injuries were reported. At 5:18 p.m., a student reported a lost building key in the Social Sciences & Business Building (SSB). During the day, a car key on a yellow lanyard was found in Marillac Hall and a set of keys found in the Thomas Jefferson Library were turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

At 10:25 p.m., UMSL PD assisted a student at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center; the student had run out of gas. Also during the day, a student reported having been harassed by another student on September 13.

September 15: At 8:30 a.m., a pill box was found in the Mercantile Library and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. At 10:30 a.m., a performer at the Touhill was transported to the hospital after passing out. At 12:20 p.m., a staff member reported receiving a call from a non-campus affiliated person seeking assistance off school grounds.

September 16: At 8 a.m., a tablet was found in the MSC and turned in to the UMSL PD. At 9:30 a.m., a set of keys wasere found on the loading dock at the SSB and turned in to the UMSL PD. The UMSL PD assisted the Florissant Police Department at 10:52 a.m. on South Campus in locating a college employee.

At 9 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was reported by a student in the MSC South Parking Garage. The vehicle, was described as gray, and was allegedly following the student from the garage to the surrounding area. UMSL PD could not locate the vehicle in question.

At 3:45 p.m., a cell phone was found at 3062 Arlmont Drive and turned in to the UMSL PD. At 5:30 p.m., a set of keys wasere found in the SSB and turned in to the UMSL PD. At 7:53 p.m., an Express Scripts employee reported the theft of cash from their desk.

September 17: At 4:46 p.m., 10ten illegally parked cars on 2900 Bellerive Drive were ticketed. At 7 p.m., a cell phone found in the SSB was turned in to the UMSL PD.

September 18: At 8:15 a.m., a police officer on patrol found drug paraphernalia in Lot E. It is being held by the UMSL PD for disposal.

September 19: Two vehicles were involved in an auto accident in Lot E at 11:17 a.m. There were minor damages and no injuries were reported. At 12:36 p.m., a student informed the UMSL PD of a police report with the Kirkwood authorities regarding an ex-boyfriend having accessed the student’s bank account fraudulently. At 3:11 p.m., a student was transported from Lot U to the hospital after suffering a seizure on the shuttle bus. At 7:10 p.m., UMSL PD and campus facilities staff responded to an emergency elevator call after a student reported being stuck in the Villa North elevator.

September 20: At 12:45 a.m., a student was treated and released by paramedics in Mansion Hill after reporting a “bleeding issue.” At 5:34 a.m., a student reported someone tampering with their vehicle overnight and going through their items while parked at University Meadows. Nothing was reported taken. Atr 5:12 a.m., a student was transported from Oak Hall to the hospital after feeling light headed. At 5 p.m., a sweater, calculator, and set of markers were found in Benton Hall and turned in to the UMSL PD.

A rash of overnight car-related reports popped up during the day. At 7:30 a.m., a student reported the theft of a debit card from their car in Lot XX. At 10 a.m., a student reported damage to their car in Lot VV. At 10:30 a.m., a student reported the breaking of their car’sa window, in their car parked in the South Campus Parking Garage (SCPG). Twenty minutes later, another student reported similar damage to their parked car in the same garage.

September 21: The report for this day is not available online. The report for September 17 was repeated in its place.

September 22: At 8:44 a.m., the UMSL PD responded to an open trunk of a car parked in the SCPG. The owner of the car responded to their calls and all was found to be in order. At 4:57 p.m., an employee reported a missing bag containing personal and business items from the Millennium North Parking Garage. At 9:20 p.m., a student reported the theft of a cell phone. At 10:21 p.m., the UMSL PD assisted a Metrolink passenger at Marillac Hall who feared someone had been following them. The passenger was assisted back onto the Metrolink.