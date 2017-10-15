By Aubrey Byron, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between October 5 to 11.

October 5: At 2:15 p.m. an auto accident occurred between two vehicles. Only minor damage and no injuries were reported. At 3:59 p.m. in Oak Hall an UMSL student reported receiving a check from a possible fraudulent job application site. At 11:20 p.m. a student ID was found on a shuttle bus, turned into UMSL PD, and held for safekeeping. At 11:57 p.m. a nonstudent was located sleeping in a vehicle and was escorted from campus.

October 6: At 11:58 a.m. Residence Life staff requested UMSL PD and paramedics for an unresponsive student in Mansion Hill. All was in order and there was no medical issue. At 3:15 p.m. in Thomas Jefferson Library a found debit card was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 6:28 p.m. St. Louis City Police contacted UMSL regarding and UMSL student’s social media posts.

October 7: There were no incidents to report this day.

October 8: At 11:30 p.m. UMSL PD found a book and notebook in the roadway near Metrolink South. The owner was notified.

October 9: At 11:55 a.m. an UMSL student refused further medical attention after a fall in the Millennium Student Center. At 3:00 p.m. a found car key was turned in to UMSL PD, later retrieved by the owner. At 3:20 p.m. UMSL PD contacted an UMSL student regarding their parents’ concern about a text message. All was in order. At 3:40 p.m. UMSL

PD contacted an UMSL student regarding their parents being unable to contact them. All was in

Order. At 8:04 p.m. a single house key was found in West Drive Garage and held for safekeeping. At 9:46 p.m. an UMSL student reported an odor of marijuana. UMSL PD were unable to locate anyone smoking or the source.

October 10: At 8 a.m. one vehicle struck a pole in University Place. Only minor damage and no injuries were reported. At 10 a.m. UMSL PD was contacted by Residence Life regarding claims of missing property made by a former student. At 4:29 p.m. an UMSL student reported a former student was harassing them via text and social media. At 6:00 p.m. an UMSL student’s parked car was struck and damaged in West Drive Parking Garage. The car left the scene. At 9:50 p.m. UMSL PD responded to an odor of marijuana in Oak Hall. At 10:13 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a report of an intoxicated person in the MIllennium Student Center. The individual could not be located.

October 11: At 4:10 p.m. UMSL students reported an unknown individual entered their unlocked apartment and several rooms. Nothing was taken and the suspect fled the area. At 6:20 a.m. UMSL students reported an unknown individual entered their unlocked apartment around 3:30 a.m. The suspect left the house when confronted by students