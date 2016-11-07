By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between October 26 and November 3.

October 26: At 8:55 a.m., UMSL PD responded to a student being harassed by another student in the Thomas Jefferson Library. At 11 a.m., a staff member in Woods Hall reported a harassing phone call. At 12 p.m., an employee reported the loss of their keys. At 3:44 p.m., UMSL PD responded to fire alarms sounding in Provincial House, Seton Hall, and Villa Hall. The cause was determined to be smoke from someone cooking food in Villa, and no damage was reported.

October 27: At 9 a.m., an UMSL PD officer reported damage to a fire extinguisher box in the South Campus Parking Garage. At 10:27 a.m., a student reported the theft of a laptop from their car in the West Drive Garage. The following day, the laptop was found, having been left in a classroom. At 11:30 a.m., a staff member at the J.C. Penney Conference Center contacted the UMSL PD regarding the welfare of a student. All was found to be in order. At 8:30 p.m., UMSL PD responded to assist a student stuck in a Lucas Hall elevator.

October 28: At 12:21 a.m., UMSL PD responded to a report of a suspicious male figure hiding near a vehicle in Lot XX; the individual was not found. At 12:20 p.m., an officer found a cell phone in Lot A. At 3:02 p.m., UMSL PD assisted the Normandy PD at the UMSL South Metrolink Station with a domestic disturbance in the parking lot.

At 3:38 p.m., property damage to an upper-level window was reported at the Recreation & Wellness Center, possibly caused by a bird. At 6 p.m., a student who was intoxicated was transported to the hospital via ambulance from the Ward E. Barnes Building after falling. At 6:30 p.m., a student reported an incident with another student while at the Delmar Loop. At 11:50 p.m., a Metrolink passenger at Oak Hall was transported to the hospital after requesting an ambulance for experiencing chest pains.

October 29: The report for this day has not been made available by UMSL PD.

October 30: At 12:10 a.m., UMSL PD responded to reports of a loud party at the Mansion Hill Clubhouse; guests were directed to leave as soon as officers arrived on scene. At 1:39 a.m., UMSL PD and Normandy PD responded to another report of a loud party at the Mansion Hill Clubhouse; an argument between students occurred as officers arrived.

At 12:05 p.m., a campus visitor reported someone breaking into their vehicle at Normandie Golf Course and taking credit cards and other personal items. A set of keys for a rental vehicle were turned in to the UMSL PD and held for safe keeping. At 5 p.m., a student reported the theft of cash from their unlocked car parked in Lot VV. At 10:37 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a dispute over property between two students at Oak Hall.

October 31: At 11:58 a.m., a student reported losing their wallet on October 27 in the JCP testing center. At 1:19 p.m., a student reported the possibility of identity theft concerning information they had provided a company.

November 1: A student reported to UMSL PD a sexual assault that had occurred in Oak Hall on October 11. Both parties involved were acquaintances. At 8:50 p.m., a student at Mansion Hill reported a vehicle-related domestic disturbance after the student’s boyfriend took their car and later returned it. At 11:45 p.m., a student was transported from Villa Hall to the hospital via ambulance after overdosing on prescription medication.

November 2: At 11:15 a.m., two vehicles were involved in an accident at Lot JJ. There were minor damages and no injuries were reported. At 11:52 p.m., a student at Mansion Hill reported a noise disturbance from another apartment.

November 3: At 11:50 a.m., UMSL PD assisted in detaining an individual at the UMSL North Metrolink station for creating a disturbance. During the day, a student reported the damage of their parked car by an unknown vehicle in the South Campus Parking Garage between November 1 and 3. At 3:40 p.m., a set of keys was found at the Thomas Jefferson Library and turned in to UMSL PD; they were later retrieved by their owner. At 8:45 p.m., a student at University Meadows reported that their unlocked car was broken into and nothing taken.