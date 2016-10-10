By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

At the time of this article, there is no crime report for the series of daily incidents reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department for the period of time between September 23 and October 8. This is the second week in a row that a lack of available incident reports has led to a lack of a campus crime report. The UMSL PD’s online incident log has not been updated with any reports from September 23 onward, which is a continuing violation of the Clery Act. This is a federal law that requires UMSL to actively log any incidents on campus within two business days in a way that is accessible to the public.

The Current reported on the particulars of the Clery Act last year and how it requires UMSL PD to log records of on-campus incidents, including those “on unobstructed public property immediately adjacent to, or property that goes through the university’s property,” publicly and accessible to students, faculty, staff, and non-campus affiliated persons. A full incident log should include the location of the incident and a general summary of what occurred, whether it was a disturbance of the peace or a student turning in some found property.

The Clery Act was cited in a September 30 email sent campus-wide by the UMSL police, which stated that “the Clery Act requires each campus to prepare the Campus Crime Act and Fire Safety Report.” They encourage people with questions to email their Clery coordinator at CleryCoordinator@umsl.edu, or to contact Captain Marisa Smith, UMSL-PD Campus Clery Coordinator, at 314-516-5148.

More information about the Clery Act and what responsibilities UMSL has in following it can be found at the February 24, 2015 article that is available to read online at thecurrent-online.com: “Federal Law Requires UMSL to Log Crime.” Past campus crime reports compiled by the newspaper can also be found at the same website.