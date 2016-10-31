By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between October 19 and 25. The online daily incident log has not been updated with any reports past October 25.

October 19: At 1:13 p.m., a wallet was found on Grobman Drive and was turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The owner of the wallet was notified of its location. At 2:17 p.m., a backpack found in the Social Science Building (SSB) was turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

October 20: No incidents were reported on this date.

October 21: At 8:45 a.m., a staff member notified the UMSL PD in regard to an ex-parte order. At 10:05 a.m., a visitor was transported via ambulance from the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center to the hospital after suffering an allergic reaction to an undisclosed substance. At 11:30 a.m., a staff member in Benton Hall reported losing their keys; the keys were later found. At 8 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a crisis intervention team case and transported a student from Oak Hall to the hospital after the student expressed suicidal thoughts.

October 22 & 23: No incidents were reported on these dates

October 24: At 6:30 p.m., a motorist at the Normandie Golf Course reported damage to their vehicle after it was struck by a golf ball.

October 25: At 10:30 a.m., a student in Oak Hall reported a personal dispute with another student. UMSL PD responded to a 2:30 p.m. disturbance call in Lucas Hall concerning individuals arguing. At 4:30 p.m., two scientific scales were reported stolen from SSB.

At 5:30 p.m., a wallet was reported found at the Touhill and turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. At 9 p.m., a key and student ID were found in the Thomas Jefferson Library and turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The owner was notified and retrieved the items.

At 9:30 p.m., a third-party witness reported a vehicle hitting a parked car in Lot K before leaving the scene of the accident. At 10:04 p.m., a purse was found in the South Campus Classroom Building and turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The owner of the purse was notified.