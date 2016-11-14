By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between November 3 and November 10.

November 3: At 3:58 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a report of an unknown male trespassing in a female restroom in Lucas Hall.

November 4: At 3:40 p.m., a student contacted the police concerning a former roommate returning to their space in Mansion Hill to retrieve property. At 8:16 p.m., a student at Marillac Drive reported being punched in the face by an individual as they passed each other, one of them on a bike.

November 5: No incidents were reported on this date.

November 6: At 9:14 p.m., a student was transported from the Social Sciences & Business Building to the hospital via ambulance after requesting medical assistance due to being intoxicated. At 11:38 p.m., UMSL PD and Residential Life and Housing investigated the smell of marijuana in Oak Hall. The source of the smell was determined to be a student burning incense.

November 7: At 12:39 p.m., a staff member at Express Scripts Hall reported losing a set of keys. At 7:45 p.m., a student reported that their unlocked car parked in Lot TT was broken into between 5:30 and 7:45 p.m., but nothing was taken. At the same time, a student at Lot TT reported a small amount of money stolen from their unlocked car between 4 and 7:45 p.m. At 8:24 p.m., an individual not affiliated with the college was reported sleeping in a truck in Lot M and was arrested for outstanding warrants. They were transported to St. Louis County Intake Services for further processing.

November 8: At 10:46 a.m., UMSL PD transported a student from the Millennium Student Center to the hospital after the student expressed suicidal thoughts. At 3:31 p.m., an officer on patrol found cash in the MSC that was packaged; the money is being held by the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

November 9: At 12:45 a.m., a Metrolink passenger not affiliated with the college was robbed of cash by two unidentified males as they walked down Oxeye Drive, which is behind the UMSL North Metrolink Station. A Clery Timely Warning was issued at the time.

November 10: At 9:03 p.m., two vehicles were involved in an auto accident in the Millennium South Parking Garage. There were minor damages and no reported injuries.