By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between November 23 and November 30. Reports for December so far have not been made available online as of the writing of this article.

November 23: At 3 p.m., a student at Benton Hall reported losing their cell phone. At 5 p.m., UMSL PD towed an abandoned Dodge Caravan at West Drive and Natural Bridge after it had been parked and left behind in the roadway.

November 24: No incidents were reported on this date.

November 25: At 10:41 a.m., a campus pick-up truck that had been reported stolen on November 11 was recovered off campus.

November 26: At 1:15 p.m., a campus visitor in Lot E requested an ambulance after reporting pain in their hip and leg.

November 27: The report for this date was erroneously misfiled with the report for October 27. Information for November 27 is not available.

November 28: At 12 p.m., a staff member was transported from the Millennium Student Center (MSC) to the hospital after reporting feeling dizzy. At 12:36 p.m., a computer tower in Benton Hall was reported stolen at a time between November 18 and 28. At 7:15 p.m., a purse was found in the Social Sciences & Business Building (SSB) and turned over to the UMSL PD for safe keeping; the owner was notified.

At 10:10 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a report of a suspicious person on West Drive. The person was determined to be a relative to a student on campus who was in a computer lab. At 11:10 p.m., an ID was found in Bellerive Hall and was turned over to UMSL PD for safe keeping; the owner was notified.

November 29: At 11 a.m., a cell phone and charger were found in SSB. They were turned over to UMSL PD and were later retrieved by their owner. At 1 p.m., UMSL PD responded to a report of a suspicious older male in the MSC TV lounge. The man was identified as an alumnus and left without incident. At 1 p.m., a car key and fob were found in the Mercantile Library and were turned over to UMSL PD for safe keeping.

At 3:20 p.m., a purse and checkbook were found in the Mercantile Library and turned over to UMSL PD; the owner was notified. At 8:15 p.m., a driver’s license was found at Oak Hall and turned over to UMSL PD. At 10:17 p.m., a debit card was found at SSB and turned over to UMSL PD; the owner was notified.

November 30: At 12:52 p.m., a set of car keys was found in the Research Building and was turned over to UMSL PD. During the day, Provincial House reported a past accidental injury incident after a visitor was taken to the hospital by a relative after falling on campus property.