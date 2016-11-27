By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between November 16 and November 22. Reports after the 22 are not available online on the UMSL PD incident log.

November 16: At 6:20 a.m., UMSL PD arrested a male not affiliated with the college at University Meadows. The male was charged with trespassing and also for outstanding warrants. He was reportedly looking into the building windows. At 9 a.m., a student at the J.C. Penney Conference Center reported harassing voicemail messages.

November 17: At 8:38 a.m., UMSL PD responded to two motorists arguing in Parking Lot A. The argument was a domestic disturbance between two non-UMSL affiliated individuals. At 2 p.m., UMSL PD verified a sex offender registration.

November 18: At 8:38 a.m., keys were found in the Mark Twain Athletic & Fitness Center and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. At 12 p.m., a vehicle was involved in an auto accident in Lot C; minor damages were reported. During the day, UMSL PD checked on a student off campus after receiving information regarding the student’s welfare. After contacting the student, all was found to be in order.

November 19: UMSL PD responded to two separate welfare checks, one at 12:42 a.m. at University Meadows and one at 11:56 a.m. at a non-disclosed location. In both instances, the students in question were contacted and all was found to be in order. At 4:03 p.m., a student parked in the West Drive Garage reported a car window broken by a landscaping brick.

November 20: No incidents were reported on this date.

November 21: A non-student reported a student in a vehicle struck another vehicle in Lot C before leaving the scene on November 15, around 11:30 a.m.

November 22: No incidents were reported on this date.