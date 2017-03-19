By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between March 9 and March 13.

March 9: At 1:12 a.m. a non-student who was found sleeping in the Research Building was escorted off campus. At 2:26 p.m. a laptop was reported stolen from a classroom in Express Scripts Hall. At 8:28 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report regarding a porta potty that was found tipped over on the roof of Clark Hall; no damage resulted from the incident. At 11:53 p.m. an iPad found in the Social Sciences and Business Building (SSB) was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

March 10: No incidents were reported on this date.

March 11: At 2:00 a.m. a bag of medical supplies found in Lot F was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified. At 3:21 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance call regarding a dispute between a boyfriend and a girlfriend at University Meadows.

March 12 and March 13: No incidents were reported on these dates.