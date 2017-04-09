By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between March 14 and April 6.

March 14: At 7:47 p.m. an UMSL student who suffered a fall at the Recreation and Wellness Center was treated by paramedics and released.

March 15: No incidents were reported on this date.

March 16: At 7:51 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from Oak Hall to the hospital after expressing suicidal thoughts.

March 17: At 2:37 p.m. an UMSL student reported that a red and white cab had struck and damaged their car and left the scene of the accident in the West Drive Garage.

March 18 to March 19: No incidents were reported on these dates.

March 20: At 7 a.m. a Hyundai car key found on West Drive was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 6:45 p.m. a juvenile who suffered a fall from a bicycle in the West Drive Garage was transported to the hospital. At 9:20 p.m. UMSL PD located an iPad left in Villa Hall and held the item for the owner.

March 21: At 10 a.m. an UMSL employee reported being harassed by a non-student. At 5:01 p.m. a wallet found at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center was turned in to UMSL PD; the owner later retrieved the item. At 6:57 p.m. an UMSL student reported that their backpack that contained keys and personal items had been stolen at Marillac Hall.

March 22: At 7:47 a.m. UMSL PD took an informational report after an UMSL staff member reported concerns about a student’s welfare; all was found to be in order. At 7:55 a.m. a visiting bus struck and damaged a light pole in Lot W; there were no injuries. At 11 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report regarding a vehicle repossession by a tow company in Lot JJ. At 11:30 p.m. a credit card found in the Thomas Jefferson Library was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 11:54 p.m. UMSL PD and Residential Life checked the welfare of a student following a friend’s request; all was found to be in order.

March 23: No incidents were reported on this date.

March 24: At 9:37 a.m. an UMSL staff member reported that a box containing contact lenses was stolen from their parked car in Lot OO. At 4:50 p.m. two vehicles were involved in an auto accident at the intersection of Grobman Drive and Lucas Lane; there was minor damage but no injuries.

March 25 to March 26: No incidents were reported on these dates.

March 27: At 5:09 p.m. two vehicles were involved in an accident in the West Drive Garage; there was minor damage but no injuries.

March 28: At 1:04 p.m. a car key fob found in Lot F was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 2:34 p.m. an individual not affiliated with the university requested an ambulance for psychiatric help; the individual was transported to DePaul Hospital.

March 29: At 11:33 p.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the Normandy Police Department in searching for a runaway juvenile; the juvenile was taken into custody by Normandy PD.

March 30: At 1:30 p.m. an iPod found at Marillac Hall was turned in to UMSL PD and was later retrieved by the owner.

March 31: At 7:08 a.m. UMSL PD and Facilities Management responded to a call regarding five individuals who were stuck in an elevator in Clark Hall.

April 1: No incidents were reported on this date.

April 2: At 1 p.m. UMSL PD found a broken window and an apparent burglary to an office in Seton Hall; it is unknown whether anything was stolen. At 3:24 p.m. a burglary was reported in the Provincial House kitchen; nothing was stolen.

April 3: At 10:15 a.m. a non-student was escorted off campus after trespassing at the Patient Care Center. At 2:40 p.m. a car key found in the Social Sciences and Business Building (SSB) was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping.

April 4: At 2:16 p.m. a student reported losing keys in Stadler Hall. At 9 p.m. a set of keys found in Lot E was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping.

April 5: At 8:30 a.m. an UMSL employee who suffered a cut hand was sent to Concentra. At 7 p.m. a Visa card found in SSB was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified. At 11:19 p.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the St. Louis County Police Department with a shooting that occurred on the Metrolink at the Metrolink UMSL South Station. At 11:25 p.m. one university vehicle was involved in an auto accident in the Quad; there was minor damage but no injuries.

April 6: At 10:08 a.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the Division of Family Services and the Normandy Police Department with a child abuse report.