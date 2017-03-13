By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between March 1 and March 8.

March 1: At 10:55 a.m. two vehicles were involved in an auto accident in the West Drive Garage. There was minor damage and no injuries. At 12:30 p.m. a set of keys found in the Social Sciences and Business Building (SSB) was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

March 2: At 3:15 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report from a student who reported that a fraudulent job opening had been posted on a career service website. At 10:37 p.m. a key and a garage door opener were found by UMSL PD at the Patient Care Center and held for safekeeping.

March 3: At 9:12 p.m. two vehicles were involved in an auto accident in the West Drive Garage. There was minor damage and no injuries. At 1:36 p.m. UMSL PD discovered a deceased student at Mansion Hill Apartments; the incident was a sudden death, and no foul play was involved. At 5:06 p.m. a cell phone that was reported missing by an UMSL student was found by UMSL PD at the J.C. Penney Conference Center; the item was held for safekeeping.

March 4: At 3:25 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance call regarding a dispute between roommates at University Meadows. At 12:48 p.m. an UMSL student reported that a fraudulent banking transaction had occurred after the student accepted an illegitimate online job. At 4:30 p.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the Bel-Ridge Police Department regarding property damage to concrete greek letters at the Sigma Tau Gamma House. At 5:15 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report regarding accidental damage to the front door of the Sigma Pi House. At 6:50 p.m. an UMSL student reported that a license plate had been stolen from their car in Lot E. At 11:15 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance call regarding a loud party at University Meadows; the party disbanded without incident.

March 5 to March 6: No incidents were reported on these dates.

March 7: At 11:43 p.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the St. Louis County Police Department with a distraught passenger on the UMSL North Metrolink Platform.

March 8: At 8:30 a.m. a non-UMSL student who was handing out music CDs in the Millennium Student Center was escorted off campus. At 8:39 p.m. a laptop found in SSB was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping.