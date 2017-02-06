By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between January 27 and January 31.

January 27: At 5 p.m. a student reported that they had lost a purse containing cash in a restroom in the Millennium Student Center.

January 28: No incidents were reported on this date.

January 29: UMSL PD took a delayed report on an auto accident involving two vehicles that occurred at Mark Twain Drive and University Place on January 22. There was minor damage and no injuries.

January 30: A syringe found at the Thomas Jefferson Library was turned in to UMSL PD and packaged for safekeeping.

January 31: At 4:38 a.m. a student was transported from Mansion Hill Apartments to the hospital after feeling sick.