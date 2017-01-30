By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26.

Jan. 20: At 11:18 a.m. an UMSL student turned in a wallet found at the Metrolink North Station to UMSL PD. Later that day UMSL PD verified a sex offender registration.

Jan. 21: At 12:01 a.m. a single-vehicle crash occurred on Natural Bridge Road at West Drive. There were no injuries; a tree was uprooted during the crash.

Jan. 22: No incidents were reported on this date.

Jan. 23: At 12:33 a.m. UMSL PD and Residential Life responded to a drug violation at Oak Hall involving an odor of marijuana.

Jan. 24: No incidents were reported on this date.

Jan. 25: At 8:30 a.m. a driver’s license found at Mansion Hill Apartments was turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping; the owner was notified. At 12:30 p.m. an UMSL student reported that their car parked in the Millennium South Parking Garage had been struck and damaged. At 5:07 p.m. UMSL PD assisted the Des Peres Police Department in locating a student at the Social Sciences & Business Building (SSB). At 7:22 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from Clark Hall to the hospital after falling earlier in the day.

Jan. 26: At 12:11 a.m. a credit card found in SSB was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 8 a.m. an UMSL staff member at the Science Learning Building reported injuring their arm; the staff member sought personal medical attention. At 11:56 a.m. a checkbook found at the Mark Twain Athletic & Fitness Center was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified. At 10:50 a.m. an UMSL student reported that their car parked in the West Drive Garage had been struck and damaged. At 4 p.m. a phone lost in the Recreation and Wellness Center was reported to UMSL PD; the phone was found before the report had been completed.