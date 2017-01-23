By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department between January 12 and January 19.

January 12 to January 13: No incidents were reported on these dates.

January 14: At 11:30 p.m. five UMSL students involved in underage alcohol possession and drug paraphernalia at Oak Hall were reported to UMSL PD. The students were referred to the Division of Student Affairs.

January 15: No incidents were reported on this date.

January 16: At 11:56 a.m. UMSL PD, the Northeast Fire Department, and Facilities Management responded to a fire alarm at the William L. Clay Center for Nanoscience. The cause was determined to be a faulty sensor.

January 17: At 11:37 a.m. two vehicles were involved in an auto accident in the West Drive Garage; there was minor damage and no injuries. At 11:45 a.m. an UMSL student reported losing a wallet containing identification cards, cash, and a key at the Triton Store. At 6:01 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from Benton Hall to the hospital after suffering from back pain.

January 18: At 11:33 a.m., UMSL PD responded to Lot L where they extinguished a vehicle fire; the mechanical cause of the fire was undetermined. At 2:10 p.m., an UMSL student at the Thomas Jefferson Library reported a lost purse.

January 19: At 6:10 a.m. a report of property damage was made to UMSL PD after an UMSL staff member discovered damaged drywall at the Arts Administration Building. At 10:30 a.m. an UMSL student made an informational report regarding a possible Title IX violation.

At 3:22 p.m. an UMSL student reported that an individual had borrowed their cell phone and ran away with it on Grobman Drive. At 6:52 p.m. an employee at Express Scripts was transported to the hospital after experiencing pregnancy complications. At 8:30 p.m. an UMSL student reported losing a wallet at Seton Hall; the wallet was recovered before the police report completion. At 11:41 p.m. UMSL PD assisted the Normandy Police Department after an armed robbery occurred at Mansion Hill Apartments. At the time of the incident log’s last update, two suspects had been taken into custody by Normandy PD relative to the incident.