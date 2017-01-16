By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between January 1 and January 11.

January 1 to January 3: No incidents were reported on these dates.

January 4: UMSL PD verified a sex offender registration. At 7:11 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Normandy Police on a suspicious person call at Mansion Hill Apartments. At 9:19 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from Stadler Hall to the hospital after experiencing chest pains.

January 5 to January 6: No incidents were reported on these dates.

January 7: At 5:27 p.m. an informational report was taken by UMSL PD after an officer on patrol at Clark Hall discovered a broken water pipe.

January 8: At 11:42 p.m. an UMSL student at Mansion Hill reported a reckless driver to UMSL PD.

January 9: At 12 p.m. a coin box was discovered stolen from a copier at the Millennium Student Center. At 8 p.m. a student at Mansion Hill was transported to the hospital after requesting assistance.

January 10: At 9 a.m. a student at the Thomas Jefferson Library reported a lost student ID. At 3:50 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance call regarding an irate student upset about a power outage.

January 11: At 3:50 p.m. an individual unaffiliated with the university suffered an apparent overdose at Parking Lot U and was transported to the hospital.