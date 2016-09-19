By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department since September 8. Reports for September 13 and beyond have not yet been made available on the online Daily Incident/Fire Log that the UMSL PD is required to keep updated under the Clery Act.

The Clery Act is a federal law that requires UMSL to actively log any incidents on campus within two business days in a way that is accessible to the public. As reported in previous crime reports, any school that violate any part of the Clery Act can face anything from a fine up to $35,000 to the loss of federal aid and eligibility in student aid programs. With some exceptions, a college must update their daily incident log within two days of a report being filed.

September 9: UMSL PD responded to a 1:33 a.m. report of a suspicious person at Mansion Hill. The person was determined to be a non-student resident searching for their keys. At 11:08 p.m., a faculty member at Express Scripts Hall filed a report regarding a fraudulent memo.

September 10: A student contacted UMSL PD at 1:18 a.m. regarding an intoxicated student at University Meadows. At 8:54 p.m., a transit passenger was transported from the UMSL North MetroLink station to the hospital due to diabetes-related complications requiring medical treatment.

September 11: At 10:33 p.m., UMSL PD and Residential Life and Housing responded to a dispute between students at Oak Hall.

September 12: At 12:30 p.m., a student in Oak Hall damaged items in a dorm room and was transported to the hospital by a parent for treatment of minor injuries. At 5:39 p.m., UMSL PD assisted the St. Louis County Police Department with an assault that occurred on Lauderdale Drive at University Place. During the day, a student reported a fall at the Social Sciences and Business Building on September 8 that resulted in a fractured toe.