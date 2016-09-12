By Sarah Hayes, A&E Editor

The following is a series of daily crime reports issued by the University of Missouri-St. Louis Police Department since September 2.

September 2: At 11:34 a.m., a staff member at Woods Hall reported an attempted fraudulent phone call. The unidentified caller asked for the staff member’s credit card number to order office supplies. At 12 p.m., a set of car keys was found in the Social Sciences & Business Building and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The keys’ owner retrieved them later. At 5 p.m., a student’s car was struck while parked in Lot E. The student’s car sustained damage.

September 3: Two found items in the Millennium Student Center, an ID and a set of keys, were turned in to the UMSL PD at 9:53 a.m. for safe keeping. The owner of the ID was notified. At 3 p.m., UMSL PD assisted the Bel-Nor Police Department at an incident in the Sigma Tau house. During the incident, one student reported an alleged assault by another student. At 9:42 p.m., a set of keys were found at the UMSL North MetroLink station and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping.

September 4, 5: No incidents were reported on these dates.

September 6: Three incidents were reported in a five-minute span, between 12:35 and 12:40 p.m.: two vehicles were involved in an auto accident on West Drive at Express Scripts Hall with minor vehicular damage; a student was transported from the Recreation & Wellness Center to the hospital after falling and injuring themselves; a student was transported from Oak Hall to the hospital after falling and injuring themselves.

At 3 p.m., an UMSL vehicle was damaged while parked in front of the UMSL PD building. At the same time, a Social Security card was found in the Mercantile Library and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The owner of the card was notified.

September 7: At 3 p.m., a student notified the UMSL PD about an ex-parte order against a non-student former acquaintance.

September 8: At 12:20 p.m., a wallet was found at the Thomas Jefferson Library and turned in to the UMSL PD for safe keeping. The wallet was later retrieved by its owner. At 4:40 p.m., a student reported to the UMSL PD a case of identity theft; an unknown person had opened a credit card in the student’s name. The card was closed without any charges made. During the day, a student at Mansion Hill reported an assault from an ex-boyfriend that had happened on September 7.