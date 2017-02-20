By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between February 9 and February 14.

February 9: There were three reports of found property at 11:09 a.m. at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center: a cell phone, a purse containing a cell phone and an ID, and a purse containing personal items and an ID. All three items were turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping and the owners were notified. Later that day, a campus visitor reported that their parked car had been struck and damaged by a car whose owner left the scene on West Drive.

There was also a series of delayed reports on February 9. UMSL PD took a delayed report from a staff member at Benton Hall who received treatment at Concentra after an inhalation incident on January 30. UMSL PD took a second delayed report relative to a one-vehicle auto accident in the South Campus Maintenance Garage reported by an UMSL staff member. There was minor damage and no injuries. A third delayed report came from an UMSL student who reported losing a set of keys on January 26.

February 10: At 8:28 a.m. UMSL PD and the Northeast Fire Department responded to a fire alarm that sounded at the Millennium Student Center. The cause of the alarm was determined to be burnt food. At 2:15 p.m. a driver’s license and a credit card found at Oak Hall were turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 7:50 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from the MSC to the hospital after suffering from lightheadedness. At 10 p.m. UMSL PD assisted the Normandy Police Department in handling an incident of a runaway individual from St. Vincent’s Home.

February 11 and February 12: No incidents were reported on these dates.

February 13: At 6:19 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance report that involved a dispute between an UMSL student and their roommate.

February 14: At 6:09 p.m. an UMSL student reported that they had lost a wallet at the Social Sciences & Business Building. At 11:25 p.m. a laptop found at SSB was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.