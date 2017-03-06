By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between February 22 and February 28.

February 22: At 11:05 a.m. UMSL PD was called in to assist the St. Louis County Police Department with the arrest of an individual at the Metrolink South Station. At 9:48 p.m. an UMSL faculty member reported that their tote bag, which contained a cell phone and personal items, had been stolen at Express Scripts Hall.

February 23: At 10:06 a.m. an UMSL staff member at Woods Hall made a report of identity theft. At 9:28 p.m. a non-student was taken to the hospital by friends after experiencing a leg injury at the Recreation and Wellness Center. At 10:17 p.m. a Metro bus and a passenger car were involved in an auto accident at Mark Twain Drive and University Place. There was minor damage and no injuries.

February 24 to February 26: No incidents were reported on these dates.

February 27: At 12:11 p.m. a pair of eyeglasses found in Benton Hall was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 12:30 p.m. a key ring containing two keys found at the Research Building was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the item was later retrieved by the owner. At 12:32 p.m. a key found at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 6:01 p.m. UMSL PD took a report after a student’s car was struck and damaged in Lot E. At 11:30 p.m. a Visa Card found in the Social Sciences & Business Building was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping.

February 28: No incidents were reported on this date.