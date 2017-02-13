By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor/News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between February 1 and February 8.

February 1: At 10:35 a.m. Facilities Management and Elevator Maintenance responded to a report of an UMSL staff member stuck in an elevator at Marillac Hall. At 11:42 a.m. UMSL PD, Facilities Management, and Environmental Health and Safety responded to a report of a gas odor in the Research Building. The source of the odor was unfounded. At 7:43 p.m. an UMSL student reported that their laptop had been taken by another student.

February 2: An UMSL student reported that fraudulent transactions had been made on their credit card in Europe. At 5:55 p.m. an UMSL faculty member reported that they had lost flash drives in Benton Hall.

February 3: No incidents were reported on this date.

February 4: At 11:26 p.m. a purse found at Mansion Hill Apartments was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

February 5: At 5:32 p.m. an officer on patrol found an ID card in the West Drive Garage; the owner was notified and the item was held for safekeeping.

February 6: At 5:16 p.m. a bicycle found in an unknown location was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 7:02 p.m. an UMSL student reported that they had lost a Jeep car key in the Social Sciences & Business Building (SSB).

February 7: At 10:32 a.m. a campus visitor was transported from the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center to the hospital after suffering a panic attack.

February 8: At 5:54 a.m. a book bag found at Clark Hall was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping. At 10:57 a.m. an UMSL student made a delayed report to UMSL PD in regard to falling in Stadler Hall on February 6. The student received private medical attention. At 12:35 p.m. an UMSL student was transported from Clark Hall to the hospital after experiencing stomach pain. At 6:52 p.m. a wallet found at the Arts Administration Building was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified. At 6:57 p.m. a purse found in SSB was turned in to UMSL PD and held for safekeeping; the owner was notified.