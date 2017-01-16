By Lori Dresner, Managing Editor, News Editor

The following is a series of daily crime and incident reports issued by the University of Missouri–St. Louis Police Department between December 1 and December 31.

December 1: No incidents were reported on this date.

December 2: At 3 p.m. a faculty member reported a suspicious person in a hallway of the Nursing Administration Building. The individual was determined to be a student. At 5:56 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report after an individual was locked inside the Thomas Jefferson Library. At 9:29 p.m. a peace disturbance call was made to UMSL PD about a loud noise at Mansion Hill Apartments. The source of the noise was unfounded.

December 3: At 10:39 a.m. a report of property damage was taken after broken glass was discovered in a bathroom door inside Villa Hall by UMSL Maintenance. At 6:27 p.m. a report was taken regarding a student who was concerned that a computer they had remained logged into in the Social Sciences and Business Building (SSB) computer lab was being illegally used. UMSL PD and Informational Technology Services (ITS) verified that the computer was not being used.

December 4: At 7:30 p.m. a campus visitor was transported from SSB to the hospital after experiencing a panic attack.

December 5: At 12 p.m. an UMSL student reported a stolen student ID at the TJ Library. A delayed report was taken by UMSL PD at the Millennium Student Center regarding a report of three computers purchased with a fraudulent credit card during the month of November. At 4:31 p.m. two vehicles were involved in an accident in the West Drive Garage; there was minor damage and no injuries.

December 6: At 12:56 a.m. a student at Oak Hall reported receiving harassing messages via a gaming chat. At 8:36 a.m. personal papers were found in SSB and turned over to UMSL PD for safekeeping. At 1:30 p.m. a car key and watch found in the TJ Library were turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping. At 8:30 p.m. a wallet found at Express Scripts Hall was turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

Later that day, an update was made regarding three incidents of robbery that occurred on UMSL’s campus in November. The update stated that further investigation revealed that after the arrest of three juveniles bearing strong resemblance to the suspects by Washington University Police, no further incidents had occurred. The three incidents were listed as exceptionally cleared.

December 7: At 9:36 p.m. an UMSL student at Mansion Hill was requested to turn down music after a complaint was made to UMSL PD.

December 8: At 9 a.m. a key chain and keys found in SSB were turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping. At 10:45 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a dispute between an UMSL staff member and parking staff at the UMSL Police Station. At 1:40 p.m. an UMSL student at University Meadows reported a fraudulent internet transaction. At 3 p.m. a former student was served a no-trespass letter and was escorted off campus from the Millennium Student Center. At 4:24 p.m. an UMSL student reported their tablet stolen at the TJ Library.

December 9: At 4 p.m. UMSL PD took an informational report from a student at Clark Hall who believed that someone had attempted to access their computer. At 2:30 p.m. a parent reported that an UMSL student from Oak Hall was missing. All was later founded to be in order; the incident was unfounded. At 6 p.m. a laptop found in SSB was turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping. At 8:25 p.m. a person on the no-trespass list was arrested at the J.C. Penney Building and released to the Hazelwood Police Department on outstanding warrants.

December 10: A delayed report was taken regarding an UMSL student who reported that their parked car was damaged at the West Drive Garage between December 6 and 7. At 2 p.m. a visitor at the Blanche M. Touhill Performing Arts Center who injured their face in a fall was treated and released by paramedics. At 8:22 p.m. an officer patrolling Villa Hall was notified of damage to a storage room door.

December 11: No incidents were reported on this date.

December 12: At 1:33 p.m. a computer tablet found at the TJ Library was turned in to UMSL PD for safekeeping; the owner was notified.

December 13: At 8:01 a.m. an UMSL student and an UMSL staff member in Lot E were involved in an argument regarding a road rage incident. At 12:41 p.m. a shuttle bus struck the parking lot gate at University Meadows; there was minor damage and no injuries.

December 14: At 11:03 a.m. an UMSL student reported that they had left a backpack containing a passport, laptop, and personal items on a Metrolink train. At 10:26 p.m. UMSL PD responded to a peace disturbance call at Mansion Hill; the noise was determined to be a loud television.

December 15: At 10:57 a.m. keys found in Lucas Hall were turned in to the UMSL PD for safekeeping; they were later returned to the owner. Two other reports were made by UMSL PD regarding two computers purchased in the Millennium Student Center with a fraudulent credit card.

December 16: At 2:53 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a burglar alarm at the Delta Zeta House that was accidentally set off by a resident. At 9:34 a.m. keys found in Benton Hall were turned in to the UMSL PD for safekeeping; they were later returned to the owner. At 8:08 p.m. an UMSL student refused medical help after suffering a fall at Provincial House.

December 17: to December 18: No incidents were reported on these dates.

December 19: UMSL PD received several reports of spam email around campus; ITS was notified. At 5:03 p.m. UMSL PD assisted Bel-Nor PD in locating an individual who brandished a weapon on Natural Bridge Road.

December 20: At 11 a.m. UMSL PD took a property damage report from a student who discovered a broken apartment window at Mansion Hill. At 9:42 p.m. a campus visitor was transported to the hospital after falling at the Touhill Performing Arts Center.

December 21: At 9:04 a.m. UMSL staff member reported to UMSL PD that items had been moved between offices at Seton Hall. At 9:20 a.m. UMSL PD responded to a domestic disturbance report at University Meadows involving a verbal dispute between an UMSL student and their boyfriend.

December 22: to December 24: No incidents were reported on these dates.

December 25: At 9:45 a.m. UMSL PD and Facilities Management checked several buildings after a brief power outage occurred on North Campus; all was in order. At 11:34 p.m. a non-student was arrested after failing to return a child to the custodial parent.

December 26 to December 31: No incidents were reported on these dates.